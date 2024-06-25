Due to his proven responsibility for the crimes of aggravated abuse committed to the detriment of a under 11 years of age, The Attorney General’s Office of the State of Sonora (FGJES) achieved a judgment sentence of 40 years and 8 months in prison against Edin “N”.

The Public Ministry agent managed to demonstrate with compelling evidence that the accused is responsible for the events that occurred in 2022, in two homes in Estación Pesqueira, municipality of San Miguel de Horcasitas, Sonora, where the minor was violated on three occasions.

It was shown that the convicted person, throughout the year 2022, on the first occasion entered the room where the minor was sleeping, taking advantage of the trust that was placed in him as a relative of the victimto touch his legs, being helped at that moment by a family member, who kicked the convicted man out of the place.

Man managed to abuse a girl in Sonora, he threatened to kill her brother. Photo: Special

After this, in another home in the same town, the subject abused on two occasionsbetween the months of May and June 2022 to the victim, threatening to take the life of her younger brother if she accused him.

After the corresponding complaint, legal actions On the part of this social representation they began, an arrest warrant was obtained and, in an Oral Trial hearing, the subject’s guilt was determined.

Now, with a sentence of more than 40 years in prison, Edin “N” He was admitted to a Social Reintegration Center (CERESO).

With these actions, the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Sonora (FGJES) reaffirms its commitment to the right of access to justice for crime victimsas well as with the application of exemplary punishments for those who commit this type of behavior that deeply offends society.