A 71-year-old man was assaulted in a tram in The Hague in August. According to the victim, he was targeted because of his Christian faith. Two boys saw a cross around his neck and confronted him about it. After a heated argument, the man was hit hard in the face twice. He suffered a broken eye socket and a broken jaw.
Thomas de Waard
Latest update:
11/22/23, 2:34 PM
