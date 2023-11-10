People who know him describe him as jovial and charming. But behind that facade lies a man who has gone from ‘a little crazy to crazy’ in a period of almost twenty years. The 62-year-old man, who threatened the Gorcum mayor with death several times, is also known as unpredictable, aggressive and dangerous. “An unguided projectile. I try to avoid him as much as possible.”

