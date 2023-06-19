An air ambulance was quickly called for the man, which landed on the edge of the boulevard. During an initial search along the river, no one was found, after which a search was started around 5:30 p.m. “Colleagues are going to search a lot in a large area,” a police spokesperson reported at the time. Two divers from the fire brigade searched the water over a length of 100 meters.

The search attracted a lot of attention from dozens of bystanders. A herd of cows also had to be driven away to give emergency services room. According to the police, the search was ‘with man and power’. A police helicopter was also deployed. At around 5:50 p.m., a man was pulled from the water by divers.