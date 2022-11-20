According to the police, Silvana Heber did not show up for an appointment with relatives on Saturday morning, after which they raised the alarm. Based on their statements, the police launched an investigation in her home and in the surrounding area. Police dogs and a helicopter were also deployed. Heber’s car was examined for the investigation.

The 41-year-old suspect also comes from Hoogeloon and has already been extensively interrogated, the police report. “For the time being, this has not led to the whereabouts of the woman being known.” The man remains detained by order of the public prosecutor and is only allowed to have contact with his lawyer.