A 40-year-old man has to leave his house in Zwolle because he makes life miserable for neighbors by, among other things, making vacuum cleaner noises for hours at night. The police even forced his door last year after a vacuum cleaner nuisance. The judge now rules that the landlord SWZ can evict him from his home, but that the resident was not always cleaning.
Jasper van Loo
Latest update:
01-03-23, 21:51
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Man #leave #house #Zwolle #vacuum #night #longterm #nuisance
Leave a Reply