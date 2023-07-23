New Zealand police have arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of arson at the hotel where the players and staff of the New Zealand national team are staying. A fire broke out at the Pullman hotel in Auckland on Saturday evening, after which the selection had to be evacuated. No one was injured.

A police spokeswoman cannot say anything about the nationality of the arrested man. It is clear that it concerns someone who lives in New Zealand. The suspect is due to appear in court on Monday.

The fire broke out around 8 p.m. (local time) on Saturday night. Eight fire trucks arrived on the scene and, according to a spokesman, the fire was quickly extinguished. The New Zealand Herald report that the New Zealand players had to be led out through a stairwell through thick smoke.

New Zealand played the opening game of the World Cup in their own country against Norway (1-0) earlier this week.

It is the second violent incident in Auckland during the World Cup. On the first day, a man shot at a construction site around him. There were two deaths.