Referee Allard Lindhout then stopped the semi-final of the KNVB Cup between Feyenoord and Ajax after 62 minutes. The game resumed after just over half an hour. Ajax won 2-1 in De Kuip.

The Rotterdam police are present in De Kuip every home game, a spokesperson reports. Partly because of this, the suspect was now quickly arrested. An investigation must show whether the man actually threw the object, according to the spokesperson.

Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb of Rotterdam says that he finds it ‘disappointing’ that it was necessary to stop the match, due to ‘someone who apparently pretends to be a supporter’. “Thanks to quick detective work by the Feyenoord organization and the police, the suspect was arrested. He can now explain it to the judge. I was there and I go home with a bad aftertaste.”

According to Aboutaleb, incidents like this once again illustrate how loaded the Classic is, and why it is not easy to allow the away supporters of both clubs to go back and forth.

#Man #Roelofarendsveen #arrested #Kuip #possibly #injured #Ajax #player #Klaassen #object