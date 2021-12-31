update | videoA man (31) was killed in a shooting on Westerbeekstraat in the Rotterdam district of Hillesluis on New Year’s Eve. Attempts were made to resuscitate the victim, but without success.



While the fireworks are flying all over the neighborhood, many local residents have gathered behind the ribbon. The 31-year-old lies on the sidewalk, next to a scooter and plastic bag in a remarkably large plastic bag. Several bullets were fired shortly after a quarter past seven in the evening.

It is unclear what exactly happened. The resident of the home where the victim is located was not at home at the time of the shooting. ,,I was with my wife and children with my mother, near here. Fortunately, my children didn’t have to go through that.”

‘Terrible for family’

A neighbor called him ‘that someone was under a sheet’. The neighbor is in shock when he sees the situation. “I was hoping for a positive start to 2022, but this is horrible. Especially for the victim’s family.”

A man died after a shooting on the street. © Media TV



The neighbor hears from the police that his car that was in front of the door was also hit by bullets, just like the scooter. One of his car tires is said to be flat. The question is whether neighbors who were at home saw anything. Most thought they heard fireworks going off all day and had no idea of ​​the drama in their street.

Family taken care of

The shooter allegedly fled. A witness mentioned a gray car. The police are conducting neighborhood and trace investigations. The victim’s family, a man without a permanent residence or residence, has since been informed by the police and received by the police.

The murder is the twentieth in the Rotterdam region in 2021.