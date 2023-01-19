Nude imagesA 24-year-old man from Etten-Leur is suspected of extorting more than a hundred underage girls. He seduced them into sending nude photos and then extorted them, the Public Prosecution Service announced today in the court in Breda. The public prosecutor speaks of the largest investigation into online abuse of minors ever in the Netherlands.

Photo for illustration. © ANP



In his computer belonging to the man, Gianni de W., the police found 150 folders with different girls’ names. And that number is increasing day by day. Some subfolders sometimes contain thousands of images of a victim, according to the public prosecutor. “He has made the lives of his victims hell,” the prosecutor said.

The police are far from done with the investigation. The identities of dozens of underage girls have yet to be determined. The victims are mostly minors and live all over the country. The investigation started with a report from a girl from North Holland who was 15 when she was blackmailed. See also Mel Brooks: The Man Who Invented TV

Sextortion

The officer spoke of sextortion. That is extortion with sexually suggestive photos or videos of the victim by asking them for more racy photos or videos. The suspect would also have asked one of his victims to have sex with her boyfriend and film it for him.

According to the officer, suspect De W. approached his victims via social media. The sextortion had a huge impact on the victims, the prosecutor said. One of his victims was only 13 years old. “She reacted in panic, fearful and emotional. This worsened her relationship with her mother, who has since passed away,” said the officer.

Eight reports

The identities of several dozen victims have so far been traced. Eight girls have now filed a report against the man, but the police and the Public Prosecution Service expect this number to rise considerably. The suspect was arrested on October 11 and has been in custody ever since. He will also be detained for the next three months, the court decided. A large amount of child pornographic material was found on his computer. See also The temperature in Oymyakon dropped to -61 degrees

The man contacted under a false name. For this he used fake names including Bryan.snapx, Bryansnelgeld and other variants in which the alias Bryan has been used. “If any victims recognize themselves in the username and working method of the suspect, they can contact the local police in the area,” said the OM.

De W.’s lawyer, Menno Heinen, today asked for his client to be suspended so that he can be treated. The court did not agree, De W. remains in custody for the time being.