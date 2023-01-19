A 24-year-old man from Etten-Leur is suspected of extorting more than a hundred underage girls. He seduced them into sending nude photos and then extorted them, the Public Prosecution Service announced today in the court in Breda. The public prosecutor speaks of the largest investigation into online abuse of minors ever in the Netherlands.
