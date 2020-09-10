A younger driver in North Rhine-Westphalia has misplaced management of his automotive on a moist highway. The BMW hit a road tree head-on.

Paderborn (NRW) – A severe site visitors accident occurred final Wednesday night within the North Rhine-Westphalian metropolis of Paderborn. The 23-year-old driver of a BMW got here off the lane on a moist highway. He finally misplaced management of his automotive. The automotive initially hit the curb of a site visitors island.

In the car accident in Paderborn (North Rhine-Westphalia), the BMW then crashed into a tree and the younger man behind the wheel of the automotive was taken to hospital injured. Subsequent to him within the passenger seat was one other individual, as owl24.de * reported. (*Owl24.de is a part of the Ippen-Digital community.)