From: Martina Lippl

He thought it was just a mosquito bite. A terrible mistake. It was the bite of a violin spider. The consequences for the Italian were fatal.

Bari – While gardening in July, the young man felt a bite on his right leg. At first, the 23-year-old thought the swelling was the result of a mosquito bite. Then his condition worsened massively. Now the young Italian has died as a result of the bite of the poisonous violin spider. The death has shocked Italy.

Italian (23) dies after spider bite while gardening – mistaken for mosquito bite

Tiny but dangerous: 23-year-old dies from the bite of the yellow-brown violin spider (Loxosceles rufescens). © Imago

The hives became larger and larger and the 23-year-old suffered from severe pain, reports RaineewsAn abscess formed on his leg, which led to tissue necrosis. Doctors fought for his life. The young man was finally transferred to the Bari Polyclinic. There he died in the intensive care unit from septic shock and multiple organ failure.

Only in July, a police officer (52) from Palermo died after being bitten by a brown violin spider (July 13, 2024). The officer had also been bitten by a spider while gardening, apparently without noticing it.

Deaths in Italy: This is why a bite from the violin spider (Loxosceles rufescens) is so treacherous

The bite of the violin spider is almost painless, and symptoms only appear several hours later. This is exactly what makes the bite of a violin spider so dangerous, as a study by the University of the Balearic Islands (UIB) has found. Those affected may only feel “a slight sting” – a deceptive sign of the calm before the storm. In the hours that follow, the poison takes full effect and can trigger a variety of symptoms, including irreversible skin and tissue damage (loxoscelism).

Brown violin spider (Loxosceles rufescens) has a spot on its body that resembles a violin. © Imago

Brown violin spider is tiny and considered shy

The brown violin spider (Loxosceles rufescens) originally comes from North Africa and has now spread throughout the Mediterranean region. The yellowish-brown spider is rather small, with a body size of 9 millimeters and legs of four to five centimeters. Smaller than a two-euro coin.

It is a nocturnal species that hunts without the aid of a spider’s web. It often lurks motionless in walls and cracks for long periods of time, preferring dry ground and holes in the ground and is often found near houses, especially in gardens. It gets its name from a characteristic spot on its body that resembles a violin. Although it is not particularly aggressive, its venom is dangerous.

Fatal spider bite in Italy – chief physician speaks out after second death

Experts are observing an increasing spread of violin spiders in Europe. Reports of spider bites in Italy, Spain and Greece are increasing. After the second fatal spider bite in Italy, fear is also growing. A chief physician from Pisa shares his personal experience in the Italian newspaper The Republic: “The wound is itchy and painful, but it is unlikely to be fatal. The flesh-eating bacteria, on the other hand, is a rare streptococcus that causes subtle and serious infections.”

The chief physician says that the violin spider bit him in the forearm despite his shirt. At first it seemed like a simple insect bite. Then the itching got worse. A blackish halo formed around the bite, which indicated necrosis – the death of the skin tissue around the bite, according to the chief physician. He sought advice from a colleague.

Complications after a spider bite – these are the symptoms you should look out for

A bite can disappear after a short time without complications. However, some spider bites can cause severe pain within 30 to 60 minutes, as MSD Manual reported. Tissue defects, so-called loxoscelism, a systemic syndrome induced by the spider venom, is usually only observed 24 to 72 hours after the bite and is rather unusual. Children and adolescents could be particularly affected. In the case of severe symptoms of illness, such as fever, swelling or nausea, as well as skin changes, it is important to seek medical help.

The Poison Information Center Erfurt If in doubt about a spider bite, recommends having the risk assessed and, if severe symptoms are noticeable, immediately contacting the emergency services by dialing 112. The Nosferatu spider is spreading in Germany: bites can be dangerous – NABU gives tips. (ml)