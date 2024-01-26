with videoThe 23-year-old man who was seriously injured in an explosion in The Hague on the night of Wednesday to Thursday, died from his injuries. The Amsterdammer wanted to place an explosive at a house when it went off too early. He died in hospital on Thursday from his injuries, police said.
Thomas de Waard, Michiel van Gruijthuijsen
Latest update:
12:06
