A 20-year-old man fell under a carnival float in St. Goarshausen. Shortly afterwards he died from his injuries. © Thomas Frey/dpa

A 20-year-old falls under a moving carnival float in St. Goarshausen near Koblenz. Shortly afterwards he succumbs to his injuries. How the accident could have happened is still unclear.

St. Goarshausen – Carnival, the foolish time, is a time of exuberance. However, an accident in the community of St. Goarshausen near Koblenz brought the celebratory mood to an abrupt end. Late on Saturday afternoon, a 20-year-old man ended up under a carnival float for circumstances that are still unclear. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Man is run over by a carnival float – succumbs to his injuries in hospital

But any help came too late for the young man. The 20-year-old from the Rhein-Lahn district died in hospital shortly after the terrible accident.

Like the news portal rhein-zeitung.de The accident reportedly occurred around 5 p.m. on Bahnhofstrasse. The carnival parade had already ended at this point. There was also an incident during a carnival parade in Baden-Württemberg.

Police are investigating the scene of the accident – ​​the cause of the accident is still unclear

How it happened that the young man ended up under the wheels of the carnival float is still unclear. The police announced this in the evening. However, investigators are on site to clarify what happened to the accident. The investigation is ongoing. The accident site will remain closed and informed until the investigation is complete rhein-zeitung.de. Cars are encouraged to avoid the closed area. Pedestrians can avoid the closure via a route along the Rhine.

The incident was certainly a shock for the many people who witnessed the accident. As the dpa The witnesses were reportedly cared for by pastors at the community association. “Our thoughts are with the accident victim and those affected and we would like to thank all the rescue workers who are on duty,” said Mayor Nico Busch. (sp/dpa)