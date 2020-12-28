Bolpur (West Bengal): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is facing a blow from the BJP for calling those coming to West Bengal from other states as “outsiders”, said that she does not put that tag with the countrymen, but the people of India. But external views are against the alleged attempt to impose the process.

Mamta Banerjee asked her party (Trinamool Congress) workers to put up posters, organize rallies and encircle the authorities in Dubrajpur in Birbhum district to bypass National Highway No. 60. Local people complained that the project work was pending for the last ten years.

He said in an administrative review meeting here that the unfinished work on NH 60 is a deliberate work done by the Center. In the meeting, Banerjee said, “We (the state government) have nothing to do with this.” This (road bypass) is not in our hands, the central government takes care of it.

Banerjee told local Trinamool Congress workers, “Put up posters on the road and ask why the central government is not completing it. Also tell them that if they are unable to complete this project, then hand it over to the state government and we will complete it … Meetings, rallies and surround the authorities and raise your voice for this. ”

What did Mamta Banerjee say about the outsider’s statement?

Talking to reporters in Birbhum district, he said that efforts are being made to end the political fabric of the state by creating disturbances. Banerjee and her party often accuse the BJP of bringing “outsiders” into the state before the assembly elections due in April-May next year.

Asked by the BJP how she can call people coming from other states to West Bengal as outsiders, Banerjee said, “We do not call people of our country outsiders.” Certainly we can all go to any state. “The Chief Minister said,” We say that our culture is Indianness, not the external thinking process that they are spreading. “

Banerjee claimed that efforts were being made to break the cornerstone of all institutions, culture and center of knowledge in the country – “from Puducherry to Nalanda University to Jawaharlal Nehru University.” There are people, who do not know anything about Rabindranath Tagore.

The TMC chief alleged, “An attempt is being made to break the backbone, self-respect and history of Bengal.” Efforts are being made to insult the culture of Bengal by spreading lies and misinformation. ”

