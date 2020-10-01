Kolkata West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday termed the incident of gang rape in Hathras as “barbaric and shameful” and said on Thursday that the “forced funeral” of the victim has opened the door for those who seek votes. They make false promises and use slogans.

Banerjee tweeted, “I have no words to condemn the barbaric and shameful incident that happened to a Dalit woman in Hathras.” I express my deepest condolences to his family. Forcible cremation without the presence or consent of the family is even more shameful and has opened the door for those who shout slogans and make false promises to get votes. ”

Have no words to condemn the barbaric & shameful incident at Hathras involving a young Dalit girl. My deepest condolences to the family.



More shameful is the forceful cremation without the family’s presence or consent, exposing those who use slogans & lofty promises for votes.

— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 1, 2020

बता दें कि युवती के साथ 14 सितंबर को चार लोगों ने हाथरस के एक गांव में सामूहिक बलात्कार किया था. उसे अलीगढ़ के जेएन मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था. उसकी हालत और खराब होने के बाद उसे दिल्ली के सफदरजंग अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया, जहां उसने मंगलवार को दम तोड़ दिया.

यह खबर फैलते ही नेताओं, खिलाड़ियों, कलाकारों और कार्यकर्ताओं समेत समाज के सभी वर्गों के लोगों ने इस घटना पर रोष व्यक्त किया और न्याय की मांग की है. युवती के शव का बुधवार तड़के हाथरस में अंतिम संस्कार किया गया था और उसके परिवार ने आरोप लगाया है कि स्थानीय पुलिस ने रात के अंधेरे में अंतिम संस्कार करने के लिए उन्हें मजबूर किया. हालांकि स्थानीय पुलिस अधिकारियों ने कहा कि अंतिम संस्कार ‘‘परिवार की इच्छानुसार’’ किया गया.

यहां देखें