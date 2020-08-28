Highlights: Mamta Banerjee has appealed to the student community to unite to defeat the BJP’s ‘political epidemic’

The BJP also retaliated and asked Mamta to avoid spreading the ‘virus of cheap politics’.

On Friday, on the foundation day of the Trinamool Students Council, Mamta gave the slogan ‘Do or Die’ to the students.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has appealed to the students on the pretext of JEE and NEET exams to unite to defeat the BJP’s ‘political epidemic’ in the 2021 assembly elections. The BJP also retaliated and asked Mamata to avoid spreading the ‘virus of cheap politics’.

On the foundation day of Trinamool Students Council on Friday, Mamta gave the slogan ‘Do or Die’ to the students. Urging the student community to reverse the BJP’s attacks, Mamata targeted the Center for its decision to conduct the JEE and NEET exams in September. He said that the ‘obstinate attitude’ of the Central Government would lead to an increase in the cases of Kovid-19, as going to the examination center to give examinations could also infect the candidates.

Mamta Banerjee announced – many Chief Ministers decided, Supreme Court will go against NEET-JEE



‘Mamata should not spread the virus of petty politics’

Following this statement by Mamta, the BJP immediately retaliated, asking Banerjee to avoid ‘doing politics’ and spreading the’ virus of cheap politics’ by putting the students’ future at stake. Earlier, Banerjee said in a virtual rally, ‘BJP is threatening everyone, but we are all capable of retaliation. I ask youth and student leaders to fight the political epidemic of BJP. She is targeting opposition parties using black laws.

‘Not against the exam, students are worried about their lives’

CM Mamata Banerjee said that her government is deliberating on the advantages and disadvantages of conducting examinations for the final year students of college and university before Durga Puja in October. He said, ‘I have asked my education minister to look into the possibility of conducting final year exams in universities and colleges before Durga Puja in October. Options for both online and offline exams should be considered. He said, ‘We are not against any examination. We are just saying that the epidemic is spreading and it can put the lives of students at risk. ‘

Criticizing the Center over its decision to conduct the JEE-NEET exam in September, Banerjee said, ‘We urged the central government to postpone it due to the epidemic, but the central government is adamant on its decision. The center is busy preaching rather than listening to the minds of students.

Reconsideration Petition in Supreme Court of 6 States

Ministers of six opposition party states, including West Bengal, filed a review petition in the Supreme Court on Friday requesting the Center to reconsider the order allowing the Center to conduct entrance examinations of NEET and JEE despite the Kovid-19 epidemic.

The Supreme Court ruled on Friday that states and universities cannot promote students until September 30 without conducting the final year examination. The court said that if a state feels that it cannot conduct the examination till 30 September, it will have to approach the UGC for fresh dates.