Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the ruling Trinamool Congress have been taunted by the Bharatiya Janata Party for canceling the rally in Nandigram in East Midnapore on 7 January. The three-year-old violent struggle against land acquisition here helped Mamata Banerjee seize power from the Left in 2011. Shubendu Adhikari, MLA from Nandigram and former Mamta minister, who recently joined BJP, asked tightly, ‘Where didi disappear?’

“The talkers of the rally in Nandigram have suddenly disappeared,” the official said at a non-political rally on Tuesday. I will rally on January 8 and there will be more than one lakh people in it. “The officer also targeted Mamta Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee and described her as Tolabaj (recovery).

TMC leaders said on Monday that the proposed rally on January 7 was being canceled due to Akhil Giri getting corona infected. Giri is an MLA from Ramnagar assembly seat and is the organizer of the rally. The officer challenged TMC for the first time on 10 November. Since then differences between the officer and TMC had come to light.

The officer hailing from East Midnapore, whose father and elder brother are MPs from TMC. Shubhendu, who holds a good number of seats, has claimed in his recent speeches that he played an important role in the Nandigram movement, while TMC leaders based in Kolkata used to reach for media coverage only. Since the official defection, the leaders of both the parties targeting each other have made the cancellation of the rally a big issue.

Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee said, “We cannot rally without a fall. The rally will be held later. “On the other hand, BJP’s Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh said,” Giri is an MLA from Ramnagar. What do they have to do with Nandigram? He cannot collect 500 people. The Chief Minister should stop milking Nandigram for political gain. ”

While addressing a rally in Kanthi on 24 December, the officer challenged the Chief Minister. A day later, at TMC’s roadshow, the officer was described as a “cheater”. A rally addressed by Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim was also organized by Giri.