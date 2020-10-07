West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday that the police need to be alert against leftist activities. Mamta said that the Maoists in the state should not get a chance to raise their heads. He said that the police should be vigilant and ensure that peace remains in the Jangmahal area, which was the base of the extreme left, till a decade ago.

He has directed Director General of Police Virendra to deploy various government agencies, including the civilian and green police, to confirm information about suspicious activities in the ever-growing Maoist-dominated rural and mufassil areas. Last month, posters allegedly written by CPM (Maoist) were found in Belpahari, Jhargram.

Without naming anyone, Banerjee said, “Some people belonging to a political party went to the Junglemahal area a few days ago with the old Maoists to create problems”. He told the Director General of Police at an administrative meeting in Jhargram, “It is your responsibility to ensure that the police will have to be more active by not using money power to create any disturbance in Bengal.”



Mamta said, Maoism will not tolerate it at all

The Chief Minister said that his government had to work very hard to crush the insurgency and maintain peace in the Jangmahal area of ​​Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia and West Midnapore and in such a way, work in coordination with the officials of the districts to obtain police intelligence Do it He said, ‘I have informed you (to the police) … they are from some political party. He then went to Jhargram with some old Maoists to create trouble. I will not tolerate this, peace has been restored in the region and it should be maintained. ‘