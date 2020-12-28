West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the BJP of politically targeting her. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that not only that, besides me, the BJP is also targeting academics like Amartya Sen and Abhijeet Banerjee, who have been awarded Nobel Prize for having views against the central government.
‘Didn’t even take Netaji’s name in all these years, now BJP is talking about him’
Mamta said, ‘I am being targeted politically. Abhijeet Banerjee and Amartya Sen have a special place in the society. But academics like them are also being made victims of politics. These people are feeling isolated now. In these years, these people (BJP) have not even taken Netaji’s name, now they are talking about him.
(With inputs from language)
.
Leave a Reply