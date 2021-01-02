Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who reached the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata on Saturday to know the health of BCCI President Saurabh Ganguly, said that the former Indian cricket captain is fine after angioplasty. Ganguly has been admitted to Woodlands Hospital.

Outside the hospital, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told reporters, “He is good now.” He also asked about my health. I am thankful to the hospital authorities and doctors. ”

Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and his wife also visited the hospital during the day today to know the health of 48-year-old Ganguly. Dhankar said, “I am relieved to see Dada (Ganguly) as happy as ever.” I wish him well soon. ”

State Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim and Minister of State for Sports Laxmi Ratan Shukla and others also visited the hospital to know Ganguly’s condition. Sourav Ganguly suffered a minor heart attack this morning following which he was admitted to the hospital and was diagnosed with three coronary artery blocks. The doctors put a stent on him to remove the blockage.

His condition will be closely monitored for the next few days – Dr. Saroj Mandal, Woodlands Hospital

Doctor Saroj Mandal of Woodlands Hospital said, “His condition will be closely monitored over the next few days. What to do next, it will be decided only by seeing their condition. All his other parts are well and he will have to stay in the hospital for the next three to four days, “he said.” He has acute myocardial infarction (MI) but his condition is stable. Three blocks were found in his heart. He has been given dual anti platelets and statins. ”Mandal said,“ He has undergone an early angioplasty and is now awake. His condition is stable. ”

Myocardial infarction (MI) is commonly called a heart attack when the blood flow in any part of the heart decreases or stops. This causes damage to the heart muscle. Earlier, the doctor had told that Ganguly felt chest discomfort while doing workouts on the treadmill in his home gym.

Doctors of the hospital said that there is a history of ‘ischemic heart disease’ in Ganguly’s family. In this disease, chest pain or discomfort arises due to insufficient blood in any part of the heart. Most of this occurs during excitement or excitement when there is a need for greater blood flow to the heart. Sources in the hospital said that a team of five doctors has been formed to monitor their treatment. “When he was brought to the hospital in the afternoon, his clinical parameters were within normal limits,” the statement issued by the hospital said. ECG and Echo were also done. He is responding well to the treatment. ”

Let me tell you that this incident happened at a time when there is speculation about his involvement in politics before the state assembly elections in April May. There is talk in the political circles of the state that he can join the BJP, although Ganguly never indicated to start a political innings.

On the statement of Akhilesh Yadav, Omar Abdullah said – I will gladly get the vaccine, it does not belong to any party