Before the 2021 assembly elections in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee is trying to change her image in which she is seen among the leaders who appease the minorities. To overcome the charges of Muslim appeasement, Mamata Banerjee has now tried to make herself the leader of the Sarvajam Samaj by announcing all the allowances for Brahmin priests. Politics experts say that the Trinamool Congress wants to abandon the ‘anti-Hindu’ image and adopt ‘soft Hindutva’ and is taking careful steps for this.The party has appointed Prashant Kishore and his team as its election strategists. Apart from this, the Trinamool Congress has also taken decisions like organizing Brahmin conferences and giving financial assistance to Durga Puja committees. However, senior leaders of the Mamata Banerjee-led party claim that under “inclusive” politics, eight thousand Sanatan Brahmin priests have been provided financial assistance and free housing, while the opposition BJP has made a dent in its Hindu vote bank. The effort is called.

‘TMC has no religious agenda’

Talking about the election, senior Trinamool leader and MP Saugat Roy said, ‘We do not believe in communal politics, as BJP does. Our goal is to help victims and communities. The party has no religious agenda. ‘ Roy, however, did not give a straightforward answer as to why it took eight years to provide financial assistance to Hindu priests, while the Imams and Mu’ajins have been receiving the benefit of such assistance for the past eight years.

‘Damage due to allegations of being anti-Hindu’

On condition of anonymity, a senior Trinamool Congress leader said, ‘BJP has been promoting us as anti-Hindu. Their members call themselves Hindutva’s biggest contractors. Therefore, with the message of inclusive development, we decided to expand our reach among the masses, especially the Hindu community. He said, ‘We had suffered a lot in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections due to allegations of being anti-Hindu. We want to change this but at the same time we cannot sideline minorities. We have to fill this gap and get back the lost land among the people before the 2021 assembly elections. ‘

Strategy changed after defeat in 2019 election

According to Trinamool sources, after the party’s defeat in the northern and southern parts of Bengal in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Mamata Banerjee started working on a new strategy. Last year, BJP had won 18 of the 42 seats in West Bengal, defying the assessment of political pundits and won 41 percent of the vote. Trinamool seats in the Lok Sabha were 34 in 2014, whose number was reduced to 22 in 2019. Apart from this, the party had to face a crushing defeat in Junglemahal region where the tribal people had voted in favor of BJP instead of Trinamool.

Brahmin priests had a big influence in elections

Sources in TMC say that Brahmin priests still hold great respect among Hindus and have the ability to turn around elections. A source said, Prashant Kishore’s company has reviewed the situation in Bengal and has given suggestions to rebuild our strategy. It has been decided to increase access to Brahmins under our revised scheme. Political experts claim that the result of the 2019 parliamentary election and the frequent attacks by the BJP forced the Trinamool to change its strategy.

RSS targeted Mamta

The West Bengal unit of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh had said last week that the government had made fun of the Brahmins by announcing allowances. The RSS had said that the existence of Bengali speaking Hindus in present Bengal is in danger. BJP national general secretary and party’s Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya said that the ‘electoral maneuver’ of the Trinamool Congress government would not yield any result.