West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over the recent developments in Shanti Niketan involving the family property of Nobel laureate Amartya Sen. Mamta wrote a letter to Sen on Friday and expressed solidarity towards him.

He said that he should consider her as his sister and friend in his fight against ‘intolerance and totalitarianism’. Banerjee called the allegations untrue and unfair.

Speaking on the controversy over Sen’s alleged illegal occupation of Vishwa Bharati land, Banerjee claimed that the famous economist was often targeted because of his anti-BJP stance.

In his letter to the Nobel laureate, he said that some ‘encroachers’ in Visva-Bharati have started making surprising and completely unfounded allegations about Sen’s family assets in Santiniketan. Banerjee wrote, “It hurts me, and I want to express my solidarity with you in your fight against the bigotry of the majority of this country.”