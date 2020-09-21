new Delhi: Rajya Sabha speaker Venkaiah Naidu has suspended 8 MPs who created a ruckus for the entire session. TMC MP Derek O’Brien, AAP’s Sanjay Singh and Rajiv Satav have also been suspended. The opposition in the Rajya Sabha is creating a ruckus on the suspension of members. Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also targeted the central government by tweeting.

Mamta Banerjee said, the suspension of 8 MPs fighting to protect the interests of farmers is unfortunate. The mindset of this democratic government is reflective, which does not respect democratic norms and principles. We will keep fighting this fascist government in Parliament and on the streets.

Suspension of the 8 MPs who fought to protect farmers interests is unfortunate & reflective of this autocratic Govt’s mindset that does not respect democratic norms & principles. We won’t bow down & we’ll fight this fascist Govt in Parliament & on the streets.#BJPKilledDemocracy – Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 21, 2020

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned 4 times due to uproar

The opposition created an uproar after the suspension of its members on Monday and forced the adjournment of the Rajya Sabha four times. The Upper House was earlier adjourned till 10 am. When the proceedings started, the suspended MPs refused to go out of the House and started raising slogans, due to which it was again adjourned till 10.36 am.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu suspended eight MPs as soon as the proceedings of the House began. These members belong to the Trinamool, Congress, CPI (M) and Aam Aadmi Party. They are accused of creating a ruckus in the Parliament on Sunday and disrupting the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha.

The motion was moved by Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V. Muralitharan and the House moved the Trinamool Congress’ Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen, Congress’s Rajiv Satav, Ripun Bora, Nasir Hussain, Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjay Singh and K.K. . Raghesh and CPI-M’s E. Karim suspended. Members shouted slogans after the motion was approved in Rajya Sabha by voice vote.

Earlier, Chairman Naidu said that it is a sad day for democracy and is ‘unfortunate’ and ‘condemnable’. He rejected the no-confidence motion brought by the opposition against Deputy Speaker Harivansh Narayan Singh, citing the rules. Naidu defended the Deputy Chairman and said that the Deputy Chairman has followed the rule.

