Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has retaliated over allegations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi not implementing the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in West Bengal. He said on Friday that the Prime Minister’s claim is half-baked and he is trying to mislead people. Banerjee said that PM Modi has done nothing for the farmers of West Bengal. He accused Modi of misleading people.CM Mamta Banerjee said on Friday, ‘Today (on Friday) PM Modi in his television speech expressed his concern for farmers rather than working on resolving the issues. During this time he publicly claimed his intention to help the farmers of West Bengal under the Samman Nidhi Yojana. Fact is, he is trying to mislead people with his half truth.

Mamta further said that the fact is that the Modi government has done nothing for the farmers. He has not yet released even a part of 85 thousand crore of the outstanding amount. It also includes unpaid GST dues of 8 thousand crores.

Modi targeted

At the same time, while addressing the farmers through digital medium, PM Modi accused the Mamata Banerjee government that the government of West Bengal was not getting the benefit of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. They are not getting the money because the government of Bengal is not doing this for their royalty reasons. He said that the farmers of the state are going to get money from the Government of India and there is no expenditure of the state government in this, yet they are being deprived of this benefit. The Prime Minister said that many farmers have also written a direct letter to the Government of India for its benefit, but the State Government is stuck in it.

Left parties also attacked

Modi also attacked the Left parties and questioned them why they are not agitating against the state government on this issue. He said, ‘If you had so much love for the farmers in your heart … Bengal is your land … To give justice to the farmers in Bengal, PM-Kisan’s money should be given to the farmers, why not agitate for it? Why didn’t you raise your voice? And you got up from there and reached Punjab.

Next year elections

Significantly, elections are going to be held in Bengal next year. The BJP has stepped up its campaign to remove the Mamata government from state power. PM Modi took special care of this in his speech during the program of Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme on Friday. Apart from the Bengal government, he also targeted the Congress and the Left parties.