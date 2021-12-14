The widow of rock musician and actor Petr Mamonov Olga is putting up for sale collectible records of world rock and rock’n’roll stars, which her late husband had been collecting for 30 years.

According to Olga, the huge collection, which contains about 4 thousand copies, is sold in its entirety. Among the groups and musicians represented in it are practically all the iconic names of rock music of the 20th century.

“Peter brought them from America, from England, bought them in Russia. Among these discs are Elvis Presley, Brenda Lee. All lifetime editions of The Beatles at Abbey Road Studios. The best music in the world “, – said Mamonova in an interview with”Reedus“.

She noted that a specific price for the collection has not yet been set.

Earlier, in August, Olga Mamonova said that the artist’s family lived in poverty. According to her, now a large item of expenditure falls on electricity in a country house in the Moscow region, where the Mamonovs have lived recently. Also, financial investments are required for the food of 20 cats and three dogs, which were sheltered by the actor during his lifetime.

Petr Mamonov died on July 15 at the age of 71 from the consequences of COVID-19. He was buried at the Central Cemetery of the Moscow Region town of Vereya on July 17.

Mamonov is a Soviet and Russian rock musician. He is the founder and lead singer of the “Sounds of Mu” group. Also known as a theater and film actor. In particular, he starred in the films Taxi Blues, Leg, Dust, Island, Tsar, Needle, etc.