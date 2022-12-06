For exactly 30 years, the engineer Luigi ‘Gigi’ Dall’Igna he is involved in motorcycle racing, having joined Aprilia Racing in 1992, at the age of 26. The first task of the Italian engineer was the development of the racing engines of the Noale company for the intermediate class, the 250 at the time. After a brief passage to Derbi, in 2005 he returned to Aprilia as technical manager and in 2010 he was promoted to of the entire sports sector of Piaggio, owner of the brand. With the conquest of three riders’ titles and four constructors’ titles for the Veneto-based team in Superbike, Dall’Igna accepted the court of Ducati in 2014, becoming manager of the Desmosedici project in MotoGP. The long journey to Borgo Panigale was marked by the many innovations especially on the aerodynamic side, which made the Bologna-born bike the best on the entire grid of the premier class of the MotoGP world championship, as evidenced by the three consecutive constructors’ titles and the coveted world riders’ championship. on Bagnaia’s report in 2022. Not isolated successes, because Ducati was able to score a historic one-two with the riders – with Bautista – and constructors world championship won in Superbike.

The work done by the team led by Dall’Igna is there for all to see, and both enthusiasts and insiders recognize him great merits in having produced the best bike of the lot both in MotoGP and in Superbike. Among them is also Randy Mamolaiconic former American 500 racer from the 1980s: “I believe that in this historical moment there is a manufacturer clearly ahead, namely Ducati, with which more than one rider can win. Dall’Igna is the Adrian Newey of two wheels“. The American then launched an idea to rebalance the field: “A sort of freeze should be opted for, so that some things cannot be touched, allowing the other manufacturers to catch up, so that Ducati cannot take another step forward. I don’t know how this can be achieved, but I think at least concessions for other manufacturers can be unlocked”he explained in words gleaned from crash.net.