‘Record mild turn of the year fits in with a warming trend’ headlined the KNMI this week on its own website. In De Bilt it was 15.9 ° C last December 31 – the temperature there was never so high in December. And after midnight, the monthly record of January was also broken with 15.6°C. In Limburg it was even warmer, and temperatures of 17.6 ° C were measured.
Worrying temperatures also appear in the cover story in this appendix: on Spitsbergen, the temperature has risen by 5°C since 1900, while the global average is 0.84°C. That’s why this week in the tip section attention to cold, now and in the past.
Gemma Venhuizen
A version of this article also appeared in the January 7, 2023 newspaper
