‘Record mild turn of the year fits in with a warming trend’ headlined the KNMI this week on its own website. In De Bilt it was 15.9 ° C last December 31 – the temperature there was never so high in December. And after midnight, the monthly record of January was also broken with 15.6°C. In Limburg it was even warmer, and temperatures of 17.6 ° C were measured.

Worrying temperatures also appear in the cover story in this appendix: on Spitsbergen, the temperature has risen by 5°C since 1900, while the global average is 0.84°C. That’s why this week in the tip section attention to cold, now and in the past.

BookPermafrost About pingos and ice wedges

Worrying reports about thawing tundra are regularly in the news. What exactly is permafrost? Why doesn’t it melt but thaw? And how do pingos, ice wedges and other fascinating landscapes form? In the informative, comprehensive Permafrost – now and in the ice age find answers to all your permafrost questions. Bright and educational. See also Opinion | boys Ko van Huissteden and Jef Vandenberghe:PermafrostKNNV Publishers, 320 pp. €29.95

BookOerland Travel through eras

World’s End is called the place where palaeontologist Thomas Halliday lives in London. But in his book Oerland he takes you to the very beginning of our existence: the Ediacaran, when the first multicellular organisms emerged. Along the way, he dwells on, among other things, the great ice ages in which the earth was one big snowball. A fascinating time travel. Thomas Halliday:Oerland Publisher Thomas Rap, 416 pp. € 24.99

DocumentaryZwerfboulder Back to the north

In the northern half of the Netherlands you will find beautiful boulders that came to the Netherlands from Scandinavia during the Saale ice age, roughly between 240,000 and 130,000 years ago. But what if you want to return such an ice age stone to its original location? That is not so easy, documentary maker Bart Eysink Smeets found out. See also Press review - "Boric vs. Gabriel" the duality of the elected president of Chile, by 'La Tercera' Bart and the stone that went back home 2Doc documentary, VPRO, 53 minutes

MuseumIce Ages Erratic boulders and fossils

The three most recent ice ages that took place in the Netherlands were the Elster ice age, the Saale ice age and the Weichsel ice age. In the latter period, roughly between 115,000 and 11,500 years ago, it was a polar desert here: a barren, permafrost-rich plain with mammoths and woolly rhinoceroses. In the Frisian Buitenpost is a small, sympathetic museum full of Ice Age fossils and boulders. See icetimemuseum.nl for information.

