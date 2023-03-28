With videoA huge meatball of cultured mammoth meat. Gently cooked in the oven and then worked with a gas burner for a juicy brown color. However, no one knows yet what this prehistoric version of grandma’s meatball tastes like.



Mar 28 2023

The mammoth ball was presented on Tuesday at the Science Museum Nemo in Amsterdam. The makers want to show that it is possible to eat meat without slaughtering millions of animals. “The mammoth,” says co-founder Tim Noakesmith of Australian cultured meat company Vow, “is now a beacon of hope.”

Food companies worldwide have been searching for years for the best way to grow muscle tissue in bioreactors based on cells from chickens, pigs and cattle. Cultured meat is only on the market in Israel and Singapore. But the choice of an extinct animal such as the mammoth is a first.

A meatball made from cultured meat, from an extinct animal species, in Amsterdam’s Nemo museum. © REUTERS



Vow chose the mammoth because it is a symbol of animal species that perished from overhunting and a changing climate. Cultured meat is a way of continuing to eat meat without the same climate impact and animal suffering from existing livestock farming.

"I am a failed vegan," admits Noakesmith. He believes that many people, no matter how good they are for the world, find it difficult to stop eating meat completely. "So we have to give people the opportunity to be selfish." And so: make meat that tastes just as good as from a cow from the pasture, but without the negative climate and environmental influences.



The mammoth is now a beacon of hope Tim Noakesmith, Co-founder of cultured meat company Vow

“This is an excellent way to get the conversation going,” says Ira van Eelen, daughter of Willem van Eelen, a Dutch pioneer of cultured meat. She has been working for years to develop a fully-fledged cultured meat sector in the Netherlands. Researchers affiliated with the Dutch company Mosa Meat, for example, presented the first hamburger made from cultured meat ten years ago.

Unlike most cultured meat companies, Vow didn’t focus on the common animal species that appear on our plates. Noakesmith: “If it can be done from any animal, why would you choose beef, chicken or pig?” When Dutch advertising executive Bas Korsten of Wunderman approached Thompson Vow with the idea of ​​using DNA from a mammoth, the Australians were immediately enthusiastic.

To make the mammoth ball, DNA was extracted from a recovered woolly mammoth and processed. The protein was then introduced into the stem cells for sheep muscle cells. Subsequently, it has grown into muscle tissue by adding sufficient nutrients such as sugar and amino acids.

Tasting the mamoet ball is not yet possible. Research should first show that the use of the 5,000-year-old protein is not a problem for human consumption. But researchers at Vow have already been able to smell the smell of the scorching ball. “Very special,” says scientific director James Ryall.



What we have to watch out for in Europe is that we will soon only be importing cultured meat Ira van Eelen, daughter of Dutch pioneer of cultured meat Willem van Eelen

Worldwide, eating cultured meat is quickly becoming accessible to larger parts of the population. So it is already on the market in Israel, just like in Singapore. And the US government last week gave the green light for the sale of farm-raised chicken nuggets. But it is not available on our continent. “Europe is starting to lag behind,” says Ryall.

Tim Noakesmith, co-founder of Australian company Vow. © Aico Lind



“This mammoth ball shows once again that cultured meat does not only come from Europe,” says Van Eelen. “There are developments everywhere. From China and the United States to Australia. And what we have to watch out for in Europe is that we will soon only be importing cultured meat.” Especially for the Netherlands, as an agricultural innovator, Van Eelen sees opportunities as an exporter of cultured meat.

Moved to Singapore

Mosa Meat from Maastricht is trying to get approval in Brussels to get its meat on the market. But she has now also moved to Singapore, because the steps are faster there. “We hope for approval there before the end of the year,” says Tim van de Rijdt, marketing director of Mosa Meat.

The mammoth ball now also has its function, thinks Van de Rijdt: ,,It can be a way to start a conversation about the importance of cultivated meat in making our food system more sustainable. As Mosa Meat, we are mainly focused on making the familiar types of meat that are eaten most often and have a strong negative impact on the climate.”

And it’s not April 1? “Absolutely not,” says Noakesmith. “The world needs cultured meat.”

