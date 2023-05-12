Other itinerant stages of the mammography screening of the Asp of Messina at Km 0 have been successfully completed, one in the Municipality of Santa Teresa di Riva and one in the prison of Gazzi in Messina. In Santa Teresa, the participation of women was numerous and positive. The mobile mammography unit was set up in Villa Ragno, where 125 mammograms, 14 second-level ultrasounds and 32 breast examinations were carried out. It was an important preventive action. “Furthermore, the ASP, sensitive to the health needs of prisoners who must always have equal health status, has organized a day dedicated to mammography screening also for women present in the Messina prison, which also involved some prisoners from other institutions prisons of Sicily – reads a note – We remind you that breast cancer represents the first female cancer pathology, and that if diagnosed at an early stage, it offers high guarantees of recovery and for this reason the Asp tries to ensure, encourage and guarantee the access to screening in order to minimize mortality from this pathology.The team of doctors and paramedics, led by the Asp company manager of mammography screening Antonello Farsaci assisted by Angelo Natoli, by Luisa Puzzo manager of the Taormina Breast Unit, by Carmelo Criscelli director from the UOC Basic and specialist health care and from the Tsrm Daniela Gueli has shown great professionalism and competence in following patients during the mammography screening process with the collaboration also of the Italian Red Cross”.