Of Vera Martinella

In the South they are almost one in two. Among the reasons, in addition to waiting times and the lack of invitation, also anxiety, fear of the report, embarrassment, according to research by the Veronesi Foundation. One in eight women will get sick. Pittarosso Pink Parade returns on October 8th

In Italy the new diagnoses of breast cancer

I am increasing (there were 55,700 in 2022), even among younger girls, and breast cancer remains the most widespread oncological disease among women and the one that ccauses more victims. There is a exam, free in Italy ed effectivemammography, which allows us to detect the presence of a possible neoplasm right from the beginning, when it is small in size and can be definitively cured, when even a minimally invasive surgical intervention may suffice.

Yet many Italians do not take the opportunity, as the latest data revealed by a survey by Veronesi Foundation: in the last 5 years 11 percent of 55-65 year olds and 19 percent of 45-54 year olds (45% in the South) She didn’t have any mammograms. Why? More than other reasons they weigh L’anxietythe fear of the outcome and discomfort with the exam, in addition to waiting times et al failure to invite – replies Paolo Veronesi, president of the Umberto Veronesi ETS Foundation, who makes the results of the research known on the occasion of the month of October, dedicated throughout the world to raising awareness of breast cancer –. Despite the much progress made and many efforts, knowledge about this neoplasm, the risk factors and screening opportunities still appears to be very poor. With alarming data among the youngest.

One in eight women will become ill in their lifetime The risk to develop breast cancer increases with increasing age: the probabilities rise from 2.4 percent up to 49 years of age (when in practice 1 in 40 women get sick) to 5.5 percent between 50 and 69 years of age (1 in 20 women), and then start to fall again to 4 .7 percent between 70 and 84 years (1 woman in 25). The incidence curve grows exponentially until menopause (around 50-55 years) and then slows down to a plateau after menopause, before starting to rise again after the age of 60. See also Covid in Italy, today's bulletin: 7,537 new cases and 62 deaths

Statistics indicate that one in eight womenthroughout life, will develop breast cancer – recalls Veronesi –. 80 percent of patients are over 50 years old, but the incidence in 40-year-olds is growing. The possibility of healingself early diagnosis, are close to 90 percent. This is why it is essential that all women, more or less young, take care of their health, are informed and follow those healthy rules that can be of great help in keeping the disease away. AND, first step fundamental, they do the mammography.

The pink walk in support of research With the aim of prevention and information, the Veronesi Foundation returns Sunday 8 October with the tenth edition of the PittaRosso Pink Parade, the 5 kilometer walk in support of the Veronesi Foundation’s scientific research on typically female tumors (breast, uterus and ovary), which will be held Sunday 8 October in Milan (and information spread throughout Italy: it is possible to register on the website www.pittarossopinkparade.it).

Free mammography and personalized screening The mammogram every two years recommended and free Alone for some age groups: in Italy for women between 50 and 69 years old, although some Regions have extended the tests on an experimental basis to the 45-74 age group. Several studies have shown that mammography is not useful in younger women, also considering the risk of false positives and exposure to small doses of radiation. While everyone agrees on its capabilities as a means of early diagnosis and in reducing mortality, there are those who fear the potential disadvantages linked to over-diagnosis, or the discovery of tumor forms which without the examination would not have been discovered during the course of the diagnosis. life never manifested (not very aggressive, which does not cause the death of the person), to false negatives or radiation (today very minimal) as side effects. See also Covid today Italy, 17,193 infections and 79 deaths: June 2 bulletin

But the pros outweigh the cons, so much so that this exam is used all over the world. If the mammogram highlights adubious or suspicious image for neoplasia, the woman comes called upon to carry out further diagnostic investigations and, in a small number of cases, a removal of a small part of tissue (biopsy). In more recent years the concept of personalized screening based on the risk level of each individual woman, which can vary (both for the exam chosen and for the frequency of checks) based on various characteristics, for example the density of the breast – explains Veronesi –. Precisely to improve our ability to discover a neoplasm when it is in its infancy and the chances of definitive recovery are higher, the Foundation supports the PINK (Prevention, Imaging, Network and Knowledge) study, which investigates the best forms of diagnostics for breast cancer (mammography, ultrasound, tomosynthesis or a combination thereof) customizing them based on the characteristics and risk profile of each woman.

Because many don’t do mammography screening Why do a certain number of women not participate in mammography screening? Why do they give up a health opportunity? Fondazione Veronesi, which has always been committed to the prevention of female cancers, has promoted ainvestigationconducted by AstraRicerche in July 2023, on a sample of one thousand women between 18 and 65 years old, interviewed on their prevention habits and their level of knowledge about breast cancer.

Here is a summary of the most relevant results: it is rather the lack of time and difficult personal organization that make the difference discomfort with the examthe distrust and the mistrustthe inefficiencies (long times, lack of invitation), the emotional aspects (fear of the outcome).

Among the women interested by age group, 15 percent of 45-55 year olds and 10 percent of 55-65 year olds he doesn’t know about screening; 42 percent and 35 percent have never participated; 24 percent do not know what the screening programs include and who they are for; 17.5 percent don’t know how to do breast self-examination (a quarter of twenty-year-olds, 12 percent of over-55s); 38 percent have a medium-low or extremely low level of knowledge about breast cancer, including risk factors. And it is especially the younger ones who have confused ideas. See also Gasperini: "Technology increasingly protagonist in fighting multiple sclerosis"

For almost 1 in 2 women, checks were interrupted due to the pandemic In the last 5 years, 36 percent of the interviewees have never had a breast examination, 37.5 percent have never had a mammogram; obviously the data varies with age. Even considering only women over 45, there remain 11 percent of 55-65 year olds and 19 percent of 45-5 4 year olds who they did not undergo any mammograms (in the South they are 45 percent); 24 percent and 25 percent had no breast visit, as did 38 percent of 35-44 year olds.

Almost 90 percent joined National Health Service programs and initiatives, 15 percent did so privately, paying the costs themselves, and 19 percent through personal or family insurance coverage.

Due to the Covid pandemic, 45 percent of women claims to have completely stopped the checks (9.3 percent) or that you missed some (35.4 percent). A high figure especially in the Center and South (only 47% continued as before) and in the 45-54 age group. Even after the emergency, many did not resume.