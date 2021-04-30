Picture: Manufacturer

Mammal

You can never have enough vacuum cleaners. Anyone who buys a QX from AEG has two. Because a handheld vacuum cleaner can be removed from the model without a cable. This means that during the cleaning operation, the suckers can poke around the sofa or remove the dust on the baseboard with just one hand movement. Or you can grab the handle in the middle right from the start to clean the car, for example. AEG offers three QX models: 8.2, 7 and 6. They cost 300, 280 and 220 euros. The more expensive, the more battery power. The vacuum cleaners can stand freely, light up on the front of the brush unit and come with some accessories such as the electric vacuum brush. (made.)