A high ball. They jump in two. The clash is violent. The midfielder collapses to the ground. And he swallows the tongue. This is what happened on July 21 at minute 33 of the first leg of the second preliminary round of the Conference League.

On the field are the Hungarians of Fehervar against Gabala, the Azerbaijani team in which Ilkin Qirtimov plays, who at half an hour of play is knocked unconscious on the ground.

His comrades immediately notice that he cannot breathe, and ask for immediate support from the doctors; but before their arrival, captain Asif Mammadov decides to intervene, opening his partner’s jaw: a maneuver which, later supported by medical action, proves decisive to save the player’s life, thus avoiding a tragic epilogue, exactly as it happened during the Denmark-Finland match of Euro 2021, when the Danish defender captain of AC Milan Simon Kjaer cleared the airways of Christian Eriksen, then ordered a team square around his team mate reanimated by the doctors, and emotionally rescued even the wife of the attacking midfielder then of the ‘Inter. Today, the drama touched on in Hungary then saw as a happy ending the exit on a stretcher of the player who, after regaining consciousness, was transferred to the hospital, where he remained under observation but out of danger.