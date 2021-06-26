Mamma Mia: plot, cast and streaming of the film
Tonight, June 26, 2021, at 9.20 pm on Rete 4, Mamma Mia, a 2008 film directed by Phyllida Lloyd, will be broadcast. Film adaptation of the musical of the same name, based on the music of the Swedish group ABBA, with a story and screenplay by Catherine Johnson. Like the musical, the film takes its title from ABBA’s song Mamma Mia. But let’s see all the information together in detail.
Plot
Twenty-year-old Sophie, about to get married to her boyfriend Sky, lives on the small island of Kalokairi in Greece, where, together with her mother Donna, she runs a hotel called Villa Donna. Sophie feels that she has always lacked something in life, since she has never met her father. One day he finds an old diary of his mother, in which she recounts her youth and her three great childhood loves, all three dating back to the period of the girl’s conception. Believing that one of these could be her father, she decides to invite all three of them, unbeknownst to her mother, to the wedding …
Mamma mia: the cast
We’ve seen the Mamma Mia storyline, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:
- Meryl Streep: Donna Sheridan
- Amanda Seyfried: Sophie Sheridan
- Pierce Brosnan: Sam Carmichael
- Colin Firth: Harry Bright
- Stellan Skarsgård: Bill Anderson
- Julie Walters: Rosie
- Christine Baranski: Tanya
- Dominic Cooper: Sky
- Philip Michael: Pepper
- Rachel McDowall: Lisa
- Ashley Lilley: Ali
- Niall Buggy: Father Alex
Streaming and tv
Where to see Mamma Mia on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs today – June 26 – at 9.20 pm on Rete 4. It will be possible to follow it in live streaming via the MediasetPlay.it platform.
