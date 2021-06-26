Mamma Mia: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, June 26, 2021, at 9.20 pm on Rete 4, Mamma Mia, a 2008 film directed by Phyllida Lloyd, will be broadcast. Film adaptation of the musical of the same name, based on the music of the Swedish group ABBA, with a story and screenplay by Catherine Johnson. Like the musical, the film takes its title from ABBA’s song Mamma Mia. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Twenty-year-old Sophie, about to get married to her boyfriend Sky, lives on the small island of Kalokairi in Greece, where, together with her mother Donna, she runs a hotel called Villa Donna. Sophie feels that she has always lacked something in life, since she has never met her father. One day he finds an old diary of his mother, in which she recounts her youth and her three great childhood loves, all three dating back to the period of the girl’s conception. Believing that one of these could be her father, she decides to invite all three of them, unbeknownst to her mother, to the wedding …

Mamma mia: the cast

We’ve seen the Mamma Mia storyline, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Meryl Streep: Donna Sheridan

Amanda Seyfried: Sophie Sheridan

Pierce Brosnan: Sam Carmichael

Colin Firth: Harry Bright

Stellan Skarsgård: Bill Anderson

Julie Walters: Rosie

Christine Baranski: Tanya

Dominic Cooper: Sky

Philip Michael: Pepper

Rachel McDowall: Lisa

Ashley Lilley: Ali

Niall Buggy: Father Alex

Streaming and tv

Where to see Mamma Mia on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs today – June 26 – at 9.20 pm on Rete 4. It will be possible to follow it in live streaming via the MediasetPlay.it platform.