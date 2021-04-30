Mario Bros. It is recognized in all parts of the world and I would even dare to say that there is no person who does not identify it, so it is common to see it in places that have nothing to do with Nintendo.

This friendly character is often the inspiration for cosplays for different occasions, and strangely enough they are already using it for a political campaign in Mexico.

Following the fashion of other candidates for government post, a Mexican mayoral hopeful disguised himself as Mario and even did his own competition go karts.

Mario Kart region 4

Armando Guadiana, who is currently running for the post of mayor of Saltillo, decided to do a curious activity to commemorate Children’s Day.

For this little campaign act he dressed up as Mario and played a few Go Kart races with some collaborators, who did not miss the opportunity to take photos and even make a video.

He even drove in a few races. Photo: Armando Guadiana via Facebook

Armando Guadiana He invited the children of that town to visit his tent, where some activities were carried out.

The reactions from his followers did not wait, and although most of them have to do with political positions that we will not touch, there are some redeemable memes about his relationship with Mario Bros.

It seems that several politicians in Latin America have followed the trend of dressing up as anime and video game characters, and from what we have seen it has paid off.

Determining if he is the ideal candidate for Saltillo already corresponds to the inhabitants of that town, but for the moment he has already left several images that surely will not go unnoticed.

Do you think this trend of dressing candidates as anime and video game characters will continue or will soon be forgotten?

