Mamma Mia! Here we go again: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, June 18, 2021, at 9.15 pm on Canale 5, Mamma mia! Here We Go Again, a 2018 film written and directed by Ol Parker. The film is the prequel-sequel to the Mamma Mia! of 2008 and re-proposes the music of the Swedish group ABBA, on which part of the plot is based. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Kalokairi, Greece. A few years have passed since the last events and Sophie is excited about the inauguration of the Bella Donna, the hotel that will replace the old maternal bed & breakfast, and she wants the event to be memorable. Unfortunately, a series of circumstances seem not to go in the right direction. Sam is the only one of Sophie’s three fathers who will be able to participate, as Harry and Bill are engaged in a corporate merger and an award, respectively. Sky, who went to the United States for a six-week apprenticeship in hotel management, has received a job offer and would like Sophie to move in with him. However, the girl does not intend to leave the island in order not to break the memory of her mother Donna, who has been dead for a year. Instead, the inevitable Rosie and Tanya arrive in Kalokairi, suffering from the loss of Donna, but eager to help Sophie in such an important moment for her. On the eve of the inauguration on the island a violent hurricane strikes and destroys the exhibition. Sophie is ready to cancel the event, but Sam urges her not to give up and rebuild everything.

Mamma Mia! Here we go again: the cast of the film

We have seen the plot of Mamma mia! Here we go again, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the complete list of actors with their respective roles:

Amanda Seyfried: Sophie Sheridan

Lily James: Donna Sheridan as a young man

Christine Baranski: Tanya Chesham-Leigh

Jessica Keenan Wynn: Tanya Chesham-Leigh as a young man

Julie Walters: Rosie Mulligan

Alexa Davies: Rosie Mulligan as a youngster

Pierce Brosnan: Sam Carmichael

Jeremy Irvine: Sam Carmichael as a young man

Colin Firth: Harry Bright

Hugh Skinner: Harry Bright as a young man

Stellan Skarsgård: Bill Anderson

Josh Dylan: Bill Anderson as a young man

Dominic Cooper: Sky

Andy García: Fernando Cienfuegos

Cher: Ruby Sheridan

Meryl Streep: Donna Sheridan

Streaming and tv

