Mamma Mia: A decision that changed Abba’s course and ended up in a musical

Is January 1976. After several songs, Abb single After only Waterloo did it in 1974. That song was ‘Mamma Mia’, a success that would change the course of the group, which would chain 18 numbers one consecutively after this, and that would transfer generations to one of its most iconic lyrics, but that was not his destination marked by the Swedish band.

Luz Casal, Abba and the best soundtracks of cinema

Mamma Mia: The single that Abba didn’t want to launch

Nowadays we can imagine Abba’s songs without sounding ‘Mamma Mia’ with others like ‘Waterloo’, who gave them the victory in The Eurovision Song Festival of 1974or ‘Dancing Queen’, but the Swedish group did not have much hope in what was the last theme that entered its third album, recorded in March 1975.

It was composed of Björn and Benny In the library of the house of Björn and Agnetha on the outskirts of Stockholm, and had as its main letter a saying of the Italian that is usual in Swedish. Thus, he entered as the last song for the third album, although they had previously offered it to other artists, and they had no planned to launch it as single.

Those chosen to promote their third album had been ‘sos’, “i do, i do, i do, i do” and “bang-a-boomerang”, and considered enough. But in that came the RCA record that distributed to the group in Australia and asked them that ‘Mamma Mia’ was the next singleto take advantage of the good numbers that the Swedish band was doing in the country.

Both the Polar Music Main Rehill and the Abba themselves refused to be so, although from Australia they were convinced at the end. ‘Mamma Mia’ worked so well that they changed their minds, and it was the fourth single launched, which changed their international situation, when they placed again in number one in countries that cost them more like the United Kingdom.

The surprise touch of ‘Mamma Mia’ that made her special

‘Mamma Mia’ is currently one of ABB Meryl Streep, Colin Firth or Amanda Seyfried actors.

And in part it is because of the special touch that this song had regarding others for a chance that occurred when it was recorded in the studio. Benny Anderson had found a marimba, and began to touch it, when they saw that he contributed something different that they had not achieved until then, that in the words of the band’s own member:

“Mamma Mia is one of those typical Abba songs that really don’t work so well when you play them only with a piano and a guitar. The marimba changed the course of the song, it was a really catchy start, ”he said in his biography.

A trip to Skiathos: one of Mamma Mia’s Greek islands



In it, Benny Anderson He also commented how to pay attention to the Australian label changed Abba’s course by launching ‘Mamma Mia’ as a single: “We have always been grateful to the Australian public, because that was when things began to happen,” he said.