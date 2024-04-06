Russian wrestlers, if they receive licenses, will consider the possibility of participating in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. This was stated by the President of the Russian Wrestling Federation (FSBR) Mikhail Mamiashvili.

“The Russian Wrestling Federation fully supports the policy of the President of Russia [Владимира Путина]and Russian wrestlers will consider the possibility of participating in the Olympic Games to prove that, despite all the difficulties, restrictions and sanctions, medals from the world’s main sports forums will still go to the strongest power – Russia,” he is quoted as saying press service FSBI on Saturday, April 6.

Mamiashvili recalled that at the moment it is necessary to win the right to participate. Wrestlers from Russia, based on sporting principles, were allowed to qualify and compete for the right to take part in the Olympics. Only after receiving a license will athletes decide “whether it is worth participating in the Games based on the criteria that will be proposed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC),” the organization’s president said.

On April 4, the FSBR reported that the IOC did not allow two-time Olympic champion and five-time world champion in freestyle wrestling Abdulrashid Sadulayev to the licensed tournament in Baku, which takes place from April 5 to 7. Speaki