The latest version of MAME, 0.269, added the ability to emulate a very rare console and very expensive: Super A’Can by Funtech Entertainment Corporation . Have you never heard of it? Nothing easier, since it was launched in 1995 only in Taiwan and China. It also had a very short life, considering that it was put on the market on October 25 and withdrawn in April 1996, that is, about six months later.

Too expensive

The hardware was based on the widely used Motorola 68000 microchip.had a CD player and, in total, 12 games were released for Super A’Can. The main problem of the console was certainly the price, higher than that of all the other consoles of the time (in the territories where it was released): 2,900 Taiwan dollars. However, it also had problems of technological comparison with the new generation of consoles from SEGA (Saturn), Sony (PlayStation) and Nintendo (Nintendo 64, released in 1996 in Japan), all much more capable in the 3D field.

The Super A’Can

Funtech itself had no experience in the world of video games. The result was a complete disasterfor a car that has remained obscure to most, preserved only in the context of collectors, where prices are very high.

But now the MAME team took care of saving its memory. Below is a list of games released for Super A’Can:

Formosa Duel

Sango Fighter

The Son of Evil

Speedy Dragon

Super Taiwanese Baseball League

CUG

Super Dragon Force

African Adventures

Gambling Lord

Magical Pool

Boom Zoo

REBEL

If you want, you can play some of them from your browser (emulated via MAME) on theInternet Archive.