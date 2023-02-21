Mambolosco, the rapper robbed at home: the 13 thousand euro Rolex disappeared

The rapper Mambolosco was the victim of a theft at home in Vicenza. This is the second robbery against the artist, who lives with his girlfriend Giulia Ottorini.

The thieves managed to steal goods worth around 100,000 euros, including a Rolex worth 13,000 euros. William Mille Hickman, aka Mambolosco, reported the facts on his Instagram profile.

“It’s easy when I’m not at home”, said the trapper and then added: “You could only do this at carnival because you are clowns”. The thieves would have broken through the garden fence and a glass of the apartment to enter the house.