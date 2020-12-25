Mamta’s counterattack
Mamta Banerjee said on PM Modi’s proposal that Modi government has done nothing for West Bengal. The Chief Minister said, “Today, the PM showed clear concern to farmers through television, rather than resolving their issues.”
Mamta said, “He publicly expressed his intention to help the farmers of West Bengal through his PM Kisan Yojana … The fact is that he is trying to mislead the half-baked people.”
What did PM Modi say?
After releasing the next installment of the financial benefit under PM-Kisan, the Prime Minister said, “Farmers all over India are getting the benefit of this scheme. All ideological governments are attached to it, but the only West Bengal is where more than 70 lakh farmers are not able to take benefits of this scheme. They are not getting this money because the government of Bengal is not implementing it due to their political reasons.
He said that the farmers of the state are going to get money from the Government of India and there is no expenditure of the state government in this, yet they are being deprived of this benefit. The Prime Minister said that many farmers have also written a direct letter to the Government of India for its benefit, but the State Government is also stuck in it.
PM Modi targeted the Left parties and questioned them why they are not agitating against the state government on this issue.
Explain that farmers have been protesting against the agricultural laws on the borders of Delhi for a month. The government has sent a proposal to the farmers for talks.
.
Leave a Reply