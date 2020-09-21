West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has launched a scathing attack on the central government over the agricultural bills (farmers bill 2020). He said that the Agricultural Bill passed by both the Houses of Parliament is anti-farmer and because of this the farmers of the country will not get the Minimum Support Price (MSP). Mamta warned that due to this decision of the central government, drought conditions may arise in the country.

Mamta’s party has strongly opposed the agriculture bills of the center of both houses of parliament. On Monday, Mamata Banerjee herself took the front and has opposed the agriculture bills of the center. He said that all the opposition parties of the country should fight together against these bills. Mamta said, “Where the country is facing the Kovid-19 epidemic, the central government wants to bring drought through these agricultural bills.”

Mamta said, ‘did not control the price of essential things, brought anti-farmer laws’

Mamta said, ‘The central government did nothing to control the rising prices of essential commodities. But brought anti-farmer legislation. Farmers will not get MSP from these bills, which may cause us to face food crisis. Let us know that in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday, two Agriculture Bills were passed amidst heavy uproar. The first is the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Simplification) Bill 2020, the second is the Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance Agreement and the Agreements on Agricultural Services Bill-2020.



What is the law and what will be its work?

In simple terms, the objective of this law is to allow farmers to sell their produce outside the notified Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) ie mandis. It aims to provide remunerative prices to farmers for their produce through competitive alternative trade channels. Under this law, farmers will not be charged any cess or fees on the sale of their produce.



Opposition parties are opposing these bills

Most of the opposition parties are strongly opposing these bills of the Center. He argues that if farmers sell their produce outside the Registered Agricultural Produce Market Committee, then the states will suffer a loss of revenue as they will not be able to receive ‘mandi duty’. If the entire agri-trade goes out of the mandis, the commission agents (jobbers) will suffer. Worse, farmers and opposition parties fear that it may eventually lead to the end of the minimum support price (MSP) -based procurement system and private companies may exploit farmers.