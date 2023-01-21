Journalist Lisa Phu’s mother left Cambodia in 1980. She had two daughters, was pregnant with her third child (Lisa), and also had two nephews and a niece in her care. She had no concrete plan. Away from Cambodia, but where exactly she would flee to: no idea.

In Before Me tells Lisa Phu about her mother’s life before she was born. In episode one, Lisa becomes a mother herself and that is the beginning of the search for her mother’s past. During Lisa’s maternity period, they talk together about the atrocities Pol Pot and the Khmer Rouge inflicted on her family. You later learn that her mother is safe in New York within a year of her departure, but it takes decades to process what happened to her.

Before Mefive episodes of 17-36 minutes, Lisa Phu/Self Evident Media.