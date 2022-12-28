Pavel Mamaev’s wife was fined for illegally importing a ring from Dubai for 9.5 million rubles

The new wife of Russian footballer Pavel Mamaev, Nadezhda Sanko, was fined for illegally importing a ring for 9.5 million rubles. Relevant information is reported RIA News with reference to the press service of the Moscow Interregional Transport Prosecutor’s Office.

It is noted that the court ruled to recover 200 thousand rubles from the wife of the athlete for evading customs duties after she tried to import expensive jewelry into Russia. The incident occurred in January 2022, when a woman was returning from Dubai and arrived with her husband at Domodedovo Airport.

In addition, it is known that Sanko stated that she had no goods subject to declaration. At the same time, at that time, the amount of unpaid customs payments for imports by her exceeded three million.

In May, Nadezhda Sanko boasted of a precious jewelry presented by her husband for her birthday. The chosen one of the athlete showed the stud earrings of the British jewelry brand Graff, which her husband presented to her in honor of her 37th birthday. The cost of such jewelry reaches three million rubles.