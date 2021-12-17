Russian half-defender Pavel Mamaev may continue his career in Khimki near Moscow. It is reported by “Rating of Bookmakers”…

The 33-year-old midfielder has successfully passed a medical examination at Khimki. It is expected that in the near future Mamaev will change the club: on December 31, the contract with Rostov expires for the former football player of the Russian national team.

Mamaev moved to Rostov in the fall of 2019. He joined the club after his release from the colony. Since October 2018, he has been out of professional football, as he became a defendant in a criminal case. Prior to that, he defended the colors of Krasnodar.

From 2010 to 2016, Mamaev was involved in games for the Russian national team. At the club level, he is also known for his performances for Torpedo and CSKA.