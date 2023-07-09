Former state deputy and MBL coordinator are mentioned in a video complaint that criticizes actor João Guilherme Ávila’s clothes

Former state deputy for São Paulo Arthur of Valalso known as Mamãe Falei, and the national coordinator of the MBL (Free Brazil Movement), Amanda Vettorazzowere the target of a criminal notice for LGBTphobia presented to the MP-SP (Ministério Público de São Paulo) on Friday (July 7, 2023).

The complaint, filed by the lawyer and activist William Callegaropoints “prejudiced and criminal speeches” in a video in which Do Val and Vettorazzo ridicule the clothes of actor João Guilherme Ávila, son of singer Leonardo.

According to Callegaro, in the video, published on June 28, International LGBTQIA+ Pride Day, Do Val and Vettorazzo said phrases considered homophobic and sexist, in addition to attributing pejorative stereotypes to the actor’s mannerisms in the video.

“I don’t like half-fag men”said Vettorazzo in an excerpt from the video. “It’s so ridiculous that even women don’t walk like that”to be continued.

“I keep looking… like Rambo over there, all pumped up, with the machine gun… [imita barulho de tiros]. This fragile masculinity is going to be deconstructed now. Then, I put João Guilherme, who goes like this: ‘I left there’”said do Val in a mocking tone.

wanted by Power360Vettorazzo stated: “I am not aware of the action, but it seems like opportunism from activists without relevance. My idea is that a cropped man does not attract me and that a man dresses like a man. If the man is gay, no problem, super supportive. However, it is unacceptable that I, as a woman, be deprived of the right to criticize the look.”

