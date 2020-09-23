The market is still boiling for Malaga. Manolo Gaspar has around half a dozen signings to be confirmed and it keeps a good number of fronts open to finish making a squad as competitive as possible. One of them points to the front, a position for which the club wants to incorporate another player with different qualities than those offered by Caye Quintana and Orlando Sá. AND the target the sporting director is currently negotiating with is Mamadou Sylla, as pointed Malaga today and has been able to confirm AS.

Sylla was forged in La Masía and later found her bones andn Espanyol, with whom he played 14 league games and three in the Copa del Rey. Then he went to Belgian football, first ceded to KAS Eupen and later, already owned, to Gent. In recent seasons, Sylla has played half a year on loan at Zulte Waregen, another half season at Sint-Truiden and the last six months have been on loan to Russian Orenburg.

The operation, a priori, is not simple, but the forward has let Málaga know his predisposition to stop at La Rosaleda and the club will rush all the options to try to incorporate him. Sylla still has one more year of contract with Gent, but the intention of Malaga is to get the player to agree to his departure at zero cost to be able to undertake his incorporation.