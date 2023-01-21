Reaching old age is one of the greatest gifts of life, since few are those who reach the age of 100 years, which is why Ursula Pano de los Santos has become an icon of the community of LTunas in San Jerónimo, Guerrero well at the age 120 yearsboasts of health and an enviable memory.

This story was shared by the local media, “Space 40 Tecpan”, who interviewed this honorable old lady who can presume that she witnessed various historical events and managed to form a great family with which she now lives very happily.

Mama Úrsula, as her family calls herhas great independence at 120 years old, since she still carries out her daily activities and moves from one place to another without the need for help, in addition to this she enjoys the support of the Well-being Pension for Older Adults, which she obtained after the launch of the program by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Despite the fact that her speech and her body seem tired due to the passage of time, Mama Úrsula can still communicate clearly, as she remembers various events that she experienced, such as the Mexican Revolution in 1910a date that she remembers with sadness, since she pointed out that at that time her father had to hide her underground to prevent her from being abused by the military.

Likewise, it recalls catastrophic events that hit the state of Guerrero such as the Hurricane “Tara” in 1961, which left many affectations and an impressive increase in the main bodies of water in the town.

Mama Úrsula also recounted that she had 8 children, more than 200 grandchildren, 150 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren of the last generation.

Because her strength has faded due to her advanced age, the grandmother mentioned that she lives with her youngest son, José Demencio, and her granddaughter, who are in charge of giving her all the necessary care.

The woman’s son, who was also interviewed, commented that having his mother at such an advanced stage is “a pride”, because although he knows that it is not like in his youth, having her at home is like support, for which he seeks to return everything she gave him.