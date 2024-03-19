4K drone with 65% discount on AliExpress: flight stabilizer, 5G, WIFI, GPS and more

When you want an organized home, drawer units become indispensable allies to maintain order and make the most of every corner. That is why Mama Lucha goes all out and presents incredible discounts on drawers so you can optimize your spaces and give a touch of style to your home.

Drawer units are not only practical, but also offer a versatile solution for storing a wide variety of items. From clothes and towels to toys and cosmetics, drawer units give you the flexibility to Organize your belongings efficiently and have everything within reach.

At Bodega Aurrera, you can find a wide variety of chests of drawers with incredible discounts. From the Bogotá chest of drawers by Mueblana with eight large drawers to the modern Playcon chest of drawers with six storage drawers, there are options for all tastes and needs, therefore, We present the prices and characteristics of 4 pieces of furniture with discounts for you to buy and acquire.

Bedroom Organizer | Furniture Organizer

⦿ Price: $1,599.00

⦿ Up to 12 fixed monthly payments of $210.38

⦿ 8 Drawer Dresser: This dresser has 8 large drawers that support up to 5kg, the drawers made of polyester linen fabrics and non-woven fabric that is easy to clean. Ideal for storing clothes, towels, toys, cosmetics, etc.

⦿ Top MDF Cover: top with two MDF boards that are resistant to support up to 10kg, it is a plus that provides more space for organization.

⦿ The structure is very resistant, stable and with a very thin and flat surface, each shelf supports up to 6 kg, it also has non-slip pads on each leg that prevent damage to the floors.

⦿ Perfect size: It is characterized by the vertical style that measures 80 x 23.5 x 101 cm, it is ideal to accommodate in the living room, bedroom, office, etc.

⦿ This bedroom chest of drawers is easy

⦿ Assembled: the chest of drawers is light and easy to install, user-friendly and has a large capacity

CHEST OF DRAWERS FOR BEDROOM 6 DRAWERS

⦿ Price: $5,597

⦿ Up to 12 months without interest of $466.42

⦿ Decorate any part of your home, office or business with the 6-drawer chest of drawers

⦿ 1 drawer with extension slides that allow the drawers to be fully opened.

⦿ Metal handles

⦿ Made of laminated board with Textured Vinyl. Measures 121 cm wide x 40 cm deep x 82 cm high

⦿ Type RTA (Ready to assemble), you receive it packaged and disassembled, it includes hardware and assembly instructions. Illustrative images

Chest of Drawers with 5 Fabric Drawers Steel Structure and Wooden Board 100x30x54 cm

⦿ Price: $899

⦿ Up to 12 fixed monthly payments of $118.28

⦿ General measurements of the chest of drawers (height including legs): (LxWxH) 100x30x54 cm. Supported weight per drawer: 3 kg. Supported weight of the board: 15 kg.

⦿ MDF wood board. Thickness: 1.2cm. Steel structure with non-slip and adjustable rubber.

⦿ Fabric drawers with curved handles. Measurements of the upper drawers (LxWxH): 30x27x20.5 cm.

⦿ Measurements of the lower drawers (LxWxH): 46x27x21 cm.

⦿ Thanks to its lightness, transport it from one room to another and assemble it easily.

⦿ Includes: 1 Chest of drawers (DISASSEMBLED) and 1 assembly instructions.

Chest of Drawers with 4 Fabric Drawers Steel Structure 92x30x40 cm

⦿ Price: $849

⦿ Up to 12 fixed monthly payments of $111.70

⦿ General measurements of the chest of drawers (height including legs): (LxWxH) 45x30x92.5 cm. Maximum weight supported by drawer: 3 Kg. Maximum weight supported by the board: 10 Kg.

⦿ MDF wood board. Thickness: 1.2cm. Steel structure with non-slip and adjustable rubber.

⦿ Fabric drawers with curved handles. Drawer measurements: (LxWxH) 39.5x27x20 cm.

⦿ Thanks to its lightness, transport it from one room to another and assemble it easily.

⦿ Includes: 1 DISASSEMBLED Drawer and 1 assembly instructions.